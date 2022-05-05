Travis’ Kids Being Welcomed Into the Kardashian Family

During the episode, viewers saw Travis’ kids join in on the festivities when Khloé Kardashian pointed out that they have been “blending families” for years. The drummer shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23 — who Shanna, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

At the engagement dinner, Landon delivered a speech to his father and Kourtney, saying, “I have never seen my dad this happy before. To keep it short and sweet, I am really happy for him and I know it is going to last really long and be an amazing part of our lives and our journey.”