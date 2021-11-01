He Doesn’t Want Fans Lusting After Joe

Badgley has fought hard against Joe becoming a homicidal heartthrob — and has gone so far as to shut down suggestive tweets from viewers looking for him to “kidnap” them.

“I struggled greatly with the conflict of playing such a guy and him being partly so likable and having such a, as we say, thirsty response to him,” he said during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2020.

That same year, he told Vice that the crushes viewers had on his deranged character made him feel as if “every one of my greatest fears and hopes for people’s engagement [with the show] came to be fulfilled. There were the reactions of overlooking all of Joe’s faults, which is the whole point of the show, and just being really into him. … It was both gratifying and troubling.”