He Finds Joe ‘Difficult’ to Play as a Dad

Badgley welcomed his first child with wife Domino Kirke in September 2020 — just as Joe became a first-time dad in season 3.

“I was curious what my new fatherhood — how that would influence my experience with Joe and acting with him,” the Margin Call actor told Access Hollywood in October 2021.

He continued, “Sometimes it was almost not helpful, because I was having a light and joyful experience — still am. Joe was so petrified. He is so scared.”

While he could identify with Joe’s parental fears, the Bedford Diaries alum found the character to be “just so morbid in his obsessive, sort of, like, self-preservation, primal instinct,” he said. “Sometimes I almost found it harder as a result.”