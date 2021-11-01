He Thinks Joe Doesn’t Deserve Anyone’s Sympathy

After the release of season 2, Badgley said there was no reason for viewers to root for his You character. “Joe is not actually looking for true love,” the musician told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “He’s not actually a person who just needs somebody who loves him. He’s a murderer. He’s a sociopath. He’s abusive. He’s delusional. And he’s self-obsessed.”

However, he understands viewers’ fascination with his character, who, at times, is “so impossibly sympathetic and even honest and brave,” The Slap alum explained to InStyle in January 2020, that “he’s actually in some ways made to be the perfect guy that does this really — to even say it’s terrible is kind of an understatement — thing.”