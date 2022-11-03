Who Is Nominated at the People’s Choice Awards?

In the movie category, Nope is leading the nominations alongside Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick and The Adam Project. Meanwhile This Is Us received the most nods in the TV section with Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Saturday Night Live, and Stranger Things not far behind.

As for the music nominations, Bad Bunny is leading with seven nods while Harry Styles earned five. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer also received The Drama Movie Star of 2022 nomination for his role opposite Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling.