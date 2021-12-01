Top 5

Stories

Awards

Most Memorable People’s Choice Awards Moments Through the Years: From Jennifer Aniston to Betty White

By
Jennifer Betty See Most Memorable Moments People Choice History Ellen Degeneres
7
6 / 7
podcast

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks PCA Record

In 2017, the comedian made history when she won her 20th People’s Choice trophy, three of which — Favorite Daytime TV Host, Favorite Comedic Collaboration and Favorite Animated Movie Voice — she received that year.

“This is amazing: 20,” she said on stage after being introduced by Justin Timberlake. “I mean, 17, I get it. 18, sure. 19, I can see that. But 20 is outrageous. This is really something that means more to me … because it comes from the people.”

Back to top