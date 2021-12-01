Olivia Munn Pulls a Kanye With Taylor Swift

The “Cardigan” songstress won Favorite Country Singer at the 2013 event, but before she could accept her award, Munn playfully interrupted the moment. “If you want to thank me first, it would make sense,” the Newsroom alum joked.

Swift chimed in, “This always happens,” referring to when Kanye West jumped on stage to voice his opinion about her 2009 VMAs victory for Best Video by a Female Artist.

Munn replied, “And it will always happen, Taylor. This is your lot in life.”