Vin Diesel’s Tribute to Paul Walker

Furious 7 took home the Favorite Movie award in 2016, three years after the She’s All That actor died in a car accident. While accepting the honor, Diesel got emotional as he discussed his late costar’s legacy.

“My only message to you is: You would be amazed what you can do with love,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said. “You’d be amazed how powerful a force that is. We didn’t want to come back to filming when the tragedy was too heavy — it was the love of everyone combined that saw us through to the end.”