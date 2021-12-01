Top 5

Stories

Awards

Most Memorable People’s Choice Awards Moments Through the Years: From Jennifer Aniston to Betty White

By
Jennifer Betty See Most Memorable Moments People Choice History Paul Walker Vin Diesel
7
5 / 7
podcast

Vin Diesel’s Tribute to Paul Walker

Furious 7 took home the Favorite Movie award in 2016, three years after the She’s All That actor died in a car accident. While accepting the honor, Diesel got emotional as he discussed his late costar’s legacy. 

“My only message to you is: You would be amazed what you can do with love,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said. “You’d be amazed how powerful a force that is. We didn’t want to come back to filming when the tragedy was too heavy — it was the love of everyone combined that saw us through to the end.”

Back to top