A Potential Premiere Date

Riordan gave fans an update on the highly anticipated series in July 2022, along with his best estimation of when they can expect to see Camp Half-Blood onscreen. “We are on track with our schedule, and everything is going according to plan, though we still have a long way to go before this series is ready,” the author wrote in a blog post. “Now that I have a somewhat better understanding of the work involved, here’s what I am estimating: It’s probably going to take us through December or into January to film all the episodes of season one … That means post-production will begin in early 2023, when the pieces are fitted together, edited and augmented with all the special effects and sound. This process also takes months and months.”

He continued: “Given all this, I think the most likely air date will probably be early 2024. Again, that’s just me guessing.” While fans may have to wait a little longer than they thought for the series to premiere on Disney+, Riordan has promised to keep them updated along the way.