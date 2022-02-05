Alexandra Daddario Speaks Out

The White Lotus star told The Wrap in December 2021 that she “loved” working on the Percy Jackson films during the early days of her career.

“When I stepped into Percy Jackson and got that job, I had no idea what it was. I was, like, a bit part actor in New York City, you know? I was a kid, I was working at a bar, I didn’t have any idea of Hollywood or of all this stuff,” she said. “And so when I got that job, I didn’t really know what I was stepping into. I knew it was a really big movie. And it was the most amazing experience for a 22/23-year-old to have.”

Daddario noted that she’s “so excited” to see how the new cast will “inspire a new generation of young women.”

She added: “Like it’s so cool, Annabeth is a really inspiring character to people. But no, I don’t know anything about it beyond that, and I shouldn’t! I was just the girl in the movie.”