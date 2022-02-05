Casting Percy Jackson

In April 2021, Riordan took to his website with a “Preliminary Casting Call for Percy Jackson.” His lengthy post explained that the “casting process is now in its earliest stages,” noting that they are “looking for an actor who can ‘play 12.’”

He added, “That allows for a range in the actual age of the actor, but the goal is to stay true to the original story and have Percy’s character age from 12 to 16 over the course of the TV series, assuming, of course, we are lucky enough to make all five seasons. That will depend on viewership on Disney+, which is where all of you can help!”

Concluding his post, the author shared: “We are looking for the best person who can embody the character we all know and love from the books.”