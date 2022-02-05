Confirming the Series

In a January 2022 video announcement shared via Disney+, Riordan officially confirmed the show.

“The wait is over, demigods,” he said, in part. “I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens. the smart folks at Disney+ have given us the green light.”

Riordan and his wife were named as executive producers on the project. The author will also write the pilot episode with Jon Steinberg.