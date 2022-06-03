Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, More Join Disney+ ‘Percy Jackson’ Series

The Trio Is Complete

“Heroes in the making. 🗡⚡️🐐 Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover,” the official Disney+ Instagram account announced in May 2022, revealing that Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri would play Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively, on the upcoming series. “In his auditions for Grover Underwood, Aryan won our hearts,” Riordan wrote about the new addition on his website after the casting was announced. “He had me laughing out loud with his delivery and timing. … Grover has some big flying shoes to fill, but Aryan is exactly the right guy for the job.”

The author added that Jeffries was “my number one choice for Annabeth” after she read for the role. “Leah is exactly the way I imagined [her] in the books: smart, strong and courageous, a true daughter of Athena who has zero patience for the foolishness of a certain Seaweed Brain. Watching her act with Walker and Aryan, I saw Annabeth Chase come to life.”