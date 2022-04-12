Their New Hero

In April 2022, Disney+ announced that Walker Scobell, who previously starred in The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, would take on the role of the titular demigod. “Walker Scobell is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tapes for the role of Percy,” Riordan wrote via his blog. “It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson. … He is going to surpass your highest expectations from the very first line of the show.”