Who Is the Supporting Cast of ‘Percy Jackson’?

Variety revealed in October 2022 that the streaming series added Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy to the cast.

Copeland’s character is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed,” while Cryer will guest star as Echidna, The Mother of Monsters — a “dangerous, intimidating, and strangely maternal” being who “enjoys her task of challenging heroes and will test Percy’s faith in the gods.”

Kennedy, for her part, will portray Medusa, the infamous gorgon who has been “wronged by the gods and bitter” choosing to live “in isolation until travelers stumble on her emporium.”