Best Man Potential

When Kelly sat down for an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show in September 2020, the host predicted he would eventually get married to Megan Fox, who he started dating in June 2020.

“You’re gonna get married, I think. That’s my prediction,” Stern said. “You’re gonna marry Megan. I think this is gonna happen, and I think Pete’s gonna be your best man. Am I correct?”

Kelly was immediately on board. “Whoa, that’s cool,” he replied. “Yeah, I’m down with that.”