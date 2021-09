Permanent BFFs

The friends took their roles in Big Time Adolescence very seriously. In one scene, Davidson gets a tattoo while speaking with Griffin Gluck’s character, Mo. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at Sundance in 2019, Davidson revealed the tattoo was real — and was done by Kelly — because he didn’t want to “fake” the emotion and the pain of getting inked. “He did great work,” the comedian added, revealing a “Zeke” tattoo on his ankle.