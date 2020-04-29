Madison Speaks Out

In her first podcast interview, Madison opened up to Bristowe about Peter and Kelley’s post-show relationship.

“This is when it gets a little interesting. We were best friends, actually. We were inseparable throughout the entire process,” she said on the April 21 episode of the “Off the Vine” podcast. “I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation. I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off.”

She also claimed that Peter was texting her two days before going to Chicago. “He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,’” Madison shared. “I mean, I think that to me was a little confusing, but I think, like, when you breakup and you’re going through a heartbreak and you just came off a show that was emotionally, physically and very which way exhausting, everybody handles that differently. Everybody leans on different things.”