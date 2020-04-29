Relationship Status

Meanwhile, Peter spoke on multiple Bachelor podcasts, revealing that while he and Kelley were not in a relationship, they were quarantining together at her place and getting to know each other more.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” Peter said the “Viall Files” podcast on April 7. “Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”