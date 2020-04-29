That TikTok Video

One of the shadiest moments post-Bachelor came from TikTok when a few of Peter’s exes — including Madison — collaborated on a video set to Mahogany LOX’s hit song “Take Your Man.”

The video, titled “Bach Girls get ready – quarantine style,” features Madison and other Bachelor alum “passing” a makeup brush to each other. When a user asked, “Where is Kelley?” Madison responded, “With our ex lol.” Tammy Ly also reposted, adding, “Featuring: women who are too good for Peter lol.”