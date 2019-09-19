Ali Fedotowsky

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host wrote on her blog that she was “pulling for Peter to be the Bachelor for quite some time now.”

“I absolutely adore Peter and feel like he is going to be one of the best Bachelors ever! However, I got thinking about why I felt that way. And I realized after talking with my friend and former Bachelorette, Rachel, that it’s because Peter is a lot like and reminds me so much of Ben Higgins. And I adore Ben Higgins!” the season 6 Bachelorette explained. “I don’t like to pick favorites but I could definitely make a strong argument for the reasons why I think Ben is one of the best Bachelors we’ve ever had. And his relationship didn’t work out from the show! But I strongly believe that whether or not a relationship works out from the show is not a good enough reason to say whether or not someone was a good Bachelor or not.”

However, after chatting with Rachel, Ali admitted that viewers have “seen Peter as the Bachelor before.”

“I get that maybe Peter was the strongest choice for them from this past season. And I know a lot of people are pulling for Mike. I for one was not pulling for Mike. Not because I don’t think Mike is a great guy. I absolutely do! But I just never connected with him for some reason. I think that’s because the show didn’t show us enough of him. And I’m sure there’s a reason for that. Because the show knows what they’re doing. But whatever the reason we just didn’t see much of him,” she wrote. “So how cool would it be, and again I’m stealing all this from Rachel so I want to give her credit, if the show went and did an open casting call and interviewed a diverse group of men to find the absolute best candidate and switch things up! It’s funny because you guys as viewers had said you want the franchise to bring in somebody new season after season and I’ve always argued that the show doesn’t do that because they have a formula that works. But I don’t argue that anymore!”