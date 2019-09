Becca Tilley

JoJo’s BFF and fellow season 20 Bachelor contestant also weighed in on the choice at the McDonald’s event.

“I think he’s great, but I met Mike Johnson on the plane last night, and I thought he would have been great!” Becca told Us. “I think they had a lot of good options from Hannah’s season, but Peter will be great, and whoever they chose, I’m sure it will be an entertaining season as always.”