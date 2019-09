Ben Higgins

While the season 20 Bachelor doesn’t “know a ton about” Peter, he’s confident it will be a good season. “I think he cares. I think, [from] what I’ve seen is he’s sincere, he doesn’t think too highly of himself, but he also doesn’t think too low of himself either,” Higgins said told Us exclusively at the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 reunion taping. “I think he has a good head on his shoulders. I’m excited to see where this takes him.”