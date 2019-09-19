Reality TV

Mike Johnson, Dylan Barbour, JoJo Fletcher and More ‘Bachelor’ Alum React to Peter Weber’s Casting

Bachelor Nation Reacts To Peter Weber As New Bachelor
Mike Johnson

I would 100 percent have accepted being the Bachelor if they had chosen me,” Mike admitted to Extra. “I think I would have made a really good Bachelor. I would have been the first black Bachelor, as well as the first veteran Bachelor. ABC made a great choice with Peter — that’s who they decided to go with. I’m a phenomenal man and still am. The point of going on The Bachelorette was to find love, and that opportunity is still there for me.”

 

The Air Force vet did throw a little shade at Peter, however, joking that he could have outdone Peter and Hannah’s now-infamous windmill sex.

 

“I’m in better shape and my stamina is longer and that’s where it lies,” Mike quipped.“For what they are trying to capture, Pete gives them.”

