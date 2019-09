Nick Viall

“As a person, I really enjoy Pete. I think he’s fantastic,” the season 21 Bachelor told Us exclusively at the Plenty of Fish Dine and Dish event. “I don’t know a ton, but the little bit that I do know, he’s a very charming and charismatic guy.I have a sense that we’ll see more layers of Pete. … And I think more will be a little bit more of personality and more character. He may be a little more of a risk-taker than we expect.”