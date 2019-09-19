Rachel Lindsay

The former Bachelorette, who made history as the only black lead during season 13, was disappointed that Mike didn’t get a shot at love.

“I think Peter seems like a very nice guy. He seems lovely. This is absolutely nothing against him, but how many Peters have we seen before? What season are we on? 24. So, we’ve seen 24 Peters,” Rachel told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m bored. And it’s nothing personal against him. … I want to be hopeful, but when you have a contestant like Mike Johnson, who seems to check all the boxes, how is he not the Bachelor? I don’t understand.”

Rachel added that the “system isn’t working in giving us a Bachelor who is a person of color.”

“We need to change the system. Something has to be done. Break the rules, step outside the box, give the people what they want!” she explained. “You’ve seen some of the girls that Peter’s dated. It came out before, his girlfriend was in the news from the past, before Hannah. So, you know what his type is at this point. And so, I expect girls to look more like Hannah than they do like me or someone else of color.”