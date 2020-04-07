Hannah B. Reached Out to Him

Hannah Ann infamously called out Peter for needing closure with Hannah Brown on After the Final Rose. According to Peter, however, the former pageant queen reached out first.

“We get the episodes earlier to watch before the season premiere. Hannah Brown had been given the episode as well. One day I saw that she DM’d me on Instagram (I didn’t have her number at that point). She was being really honest and open, and wondering if I had seen the episodes yet. She was kinda struggling with it, it was tough to watch,” he said on “Viall Files,” noting he was with Hannah Ann on a “happy couple” weekend when he got the message. “I had asked Hannah Ann if it would be OK if I could communicate with Hannah Brown. She told me that it was fine as long as I didn’t see her in-person … she was, obviously, a little hesitant … and that’s why I wanted to be transparent about her with everything. Ultimately, she gave me the OK and Hannah Brown and I discussed things.”

Peter noted that he and Hannah are still “very supportive of each other.”

“I have all the respect in the world for Hannah Brown,” he declared. “She’s been amazing and there for me pretty much at all times. There’s a really good mutual respect.”