The Proposal to Hannah Ann Didn’t Go As Planned

Peter told Nick that he “probably shouldn’t have got down on one knee” and proposed to Hannah Ann.

“I was so confused … and that last week was such an emotional rollercoaster for me,” Peter explained on “Viall Files.” “I thought that was the best thing for me to do in that moment. It’s tough to go from that whole show, and then not see the person you’re engaged to, except for maybe three times in a matter of a couple of months. The foundation for that relationship, obviously, isn’t strong yet.”

The pilot also noted that he was so nervous to propose to Hannah Ann that he didn’t even say, “Will you marry me?” before he put the ring on her finger and stood up. As a result, he had to film the proposal twice.