What It Was Like to See Kelley Again

Peter described his relationship with Kelley as “serendipitous,” revealing he saw her for the first time after the show wrapped in February.

“You go all the way back to the very beginning, us running into each other before any of this stuff started,” he said on “Viall Files.” “Over the Super Bowl, I was in Miami and I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl with my brother, and I ran into her on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

He added that his jaw dropped when he saw Kelley from across the room. “We chat, we end up hanging out and that’s when I got her number,” he explained. “We started to communicate and just stay in touch.”