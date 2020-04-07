Why He Sent Kelley Home on The Show

Many fans wondered why Peter sent Kelley packing on the show if they had such a strong connection. He told Nick that she was “too smart” for the show.

Kelley, for her part, spoke about her experience on the “Almost Famous” podcast.

“The first couple of weeks I saw him look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one and I could tell a hundred percent that like producers were in his head,” she said. “Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us but he had this, like, demeanor toward me that was so pissed off and I was looking at him, like, ‘What the hell were you told?’ because nothing happened here for you to have this attitude. And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, ‘This is bulls—t.’”