Hannah Ann

The 23-year-old model caught the attention of Bachelor fans before the season started because of her friendship with season 23 contestant Hannah Godwin. Since her debut on the show, viewers have dug up her modeling pics, including an ad for Sonic and print campaign for Jovani. (Luann de Lesseps wishes!)

As for her relationship with Peter, Hannah Ann went on her first one-on-one date during the February 5 episode. And while she told him that she’s never been in love, Hannah Ann frequently used the L-bomb on Instagram with her ex-boyfriend of two years, Ben Taylor. By the end of the date, Hannah Ann declared that she is “starting to fall in love” with Peter.

After he gave her the rose, the pilot, who did express concern for Hannah Ann’s age, told the camera, “I can see myself falling in love with Hannah Ann.”

Number of standout roses: 3 (The first impression rose, one one-on-one date rose and one group date rose)