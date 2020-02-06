Kelley

The 27-year-old tax attorney actually met Peter before the season starting filming at a Malibu wedding in August 2019. Kelley, who has been on one one-on-one date with Peter called him out for “rewarding the drama” on the season.

“That just kind of irked me. I was like, ‘Why is he rewarding this drama?’ No person who should be in that stage [of life] would want to even put up with that,” Kelley said on the February 3 episode. “So I was just like, ‘Why does he keep rewarding this? He should just cut it in the butt and be done with it.’”

After Peter told Kelley that he wanted to be confident he wasn’t missing anything, he questioned if Kelley really wanted to be there. “I want someone to be my other half. I want to be with someone and we’re a power couple. I want someone to challenge me on a day-to-day basis, and me challenge them, learn from them, and vice versa,” she explained before getting the rose.

Number of standout roses: 2 (one one-on-one date rose and one group date rose)