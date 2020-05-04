Love Lives Kelsey Weier, Mykenna Dorn and More Members of Bachelor Nation Send Love to Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan By Sarah Hearon 2 hours ago ABC/Craig Sjodin 8 8 / 8 John Paul Jones “Yeahhhhh buddy 🙌,” the BiP season 6 star quipped. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News RHOC’s Tamra Judge Confirms She Is Not Friends With Shannon Beador This ‘New York Favorite’ Sustainable Sneaker Is a Must-Own for 2020 Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News