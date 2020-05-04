Love Lives

Kelsey Weier, Mykenna Dorn and More Members of Bachelor Nation Send Love to Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

By
Kelsey Weier Bachelor Nation Stars Send Love to Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan
 ABC/Maarten de Boer
8
1 / 8

Kelsey Weier

“We will have to celebrate with champagne!” Kelsey, who finished in 4th place on Peter’s season, wrote.

 

Back to top