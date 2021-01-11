4. She Picked Up a New Skill From ‘Bridgerton’

Not only did Phoebe study the stylized language and history of Regency-era London to prepare for the Netflix series, but she also learned how to ride a horse sidesaddle. “There’s a scene where Daphne has to jump on a horse and quite quickly get somewhere, and I really pushed for her to be riding astride as opposed to sidesaddle,” Phoebe told Elle in January 2021. “I thought that wouldn’t be like her — when something quite desperate was happening, she wouldn’t be sidesaddle.”