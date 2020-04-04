Pink’s Albums Ranked, From ‘Can’t Take Me Home’ to ‘Hurts 2B Human’

1. ‘I’m Not Dead’ (2006)

From the first guitar strum of “Stupid Girls” to the final harmony of Pink and her father James T. Moore’s duet “I Have Seen the Rain,” I’m Not Dead is a pop masterpiece. Across 14 tracks, Pink spares no one, begging women to use their voices (as she does on the anti-Bush diatribe “Dear Mr. President”) and telling men to go, well, take care of themselves (“U + Ur Hand”). Even on tearjerkers like “Who Knew” and “Nobody Knows,” the album is Pink at her fiercest and most confident.