2. ‘Funhouse’ (2008)

Pink makes it clear right from the jump that she recorded Funhouse during a brief separation from Carey Hart, opening “So What” with the lyrics: “I guess I just lost my husband / I don’t know where he went.” From there, she takes listeners on a roller-coaster ride, singing about vices (“Sober”), leaps of faith (“Glitter in the Air”), shattered relationships (“Please Don’t Leave Me”) and everything in between.