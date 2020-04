3. ‘M!ssundaztood’ (2001)

Pink broke the mold on her edgy follow-up to Can’t Take Me Home, introducing the pop-rock sound for which she is known today. With features from Steven Tyler and Linda Perry — an impressive lineup for a sophomore album — M!ssundaztood follows Pink as she transforms from a troubled teen (“Family Portrait”) to a rule-breaking juggernaut (“Don’t Let Me Get Me”). What a way to “Get the Party Started.”