4. ‘The Truth About Love’ (2012)

With one earworm after another, The Truth About Love is Pink’s most fun record to date. She is a tour de force on the kiss-off anthems “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” and “Slut Like You,” but she really shines during the album’s more tender moments. “Just Give Me a Reason” and “Try” are vital pieces of Pink’s catalog, offering a rare reminder that not every relationship is a fairy-tale.