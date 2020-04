6. ‘Beautiful Trauma’ (2017)

Pink’s seventh effort has some real gems — here’s looking at you, “Where We Go” and “I Am Here” — but as a whole, it isn’t much more than a safe addition to her discography. The title track and the Eminem-featured “Revenge” feel like Truth About Love leftovers, while “Whatever You Want” and “You Get My Love” tend to drone on. Fortunately, the saving grace comes in the form of the powerful lead single “What About Us.”