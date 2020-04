7. ‘Hurts 2B Human’ (2019)

Versatility is one of Pink’s most admirable traits, but sometimes less is more. Her most recent project is a cacophony of sounds, with EDM (“Can We Pretend”), country (“Love Me Anyway” with Chris Stapleton) and swing (“Hustle”) among the genres she tests out. The songs are great individually — particularly “Walk Me Home” and “90 Days” featuring Wrabel — but the album lacks cohesion.