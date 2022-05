Geoffrey Rush

Rush played the feared Captain Hector Barbossa in all five Pirates films. In 2005, he won an Emmy Award for playing the titular role in the television biopic The Life and Death of Peter Sellers.

In 2010, he played Lionel Logue in the Academy-Award winning film The King’s Speech. Rush married Australian actress Jane Menelaus in 1988. The couple has two children together: Angelica, born in 1992 and James, born in 1995.