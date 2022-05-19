Johnny Depp

The Corpse Bride actor continued to be the face of the Pirates franchise until the last film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, premiered in 2017. He has starred in several Tim Burton films including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), for which he won a Golden Globe Award, and Dark Shadows (2012).

The actor was in a relationship with French model Vanessa Paradis from 1998 to 2012. The couple have two children together: Lily-Rose, born in 1999, and Jack, born in 2002.

Depp has made headlines for his ongoing legal battle with Heard, whom he was married to from 2015 to 2017. The 21 Jump Street alum is suing his ex-wife for defamation, claiming that allegations that he physically and sexually abused her during their marriage are false.