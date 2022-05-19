Jonathan Pryce

Pryce played Knightley’s father, Governor Weatherby Swann, in the first three films of the Pirates franchise.

The British actor played Jorge Mario Cardinal Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis, in the 2019 biographical drama The Two Popes. He is also well known for his portrayal of Prince Philip on The Crown and his Game of Thrones arc as the High Sparrow.

Pryce was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2021 for his contributions to drama. The Brazil actor has been married to the actress Kate Fahy since 2015. They share three adult children — Patrick, born in 1983, Gabriel, born in 1986 and Phoebe, born in 1990.