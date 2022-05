Keira Knightley

After Pirates of the Caribbean made her a household name, the London native went on to have a successful film career. Her notable films include Love Actually (2003), Pride and Prejudice (2005), Atonement (2007)and The Imitation Game (2014). She also starred in the 2021 holiday comedy Silent Night.

The actress married musician James Righton in 2013. The couple share two daughters together: Edie, born in 2015 and Delilah, born in 2019.