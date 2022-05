Lee Arenberg

Arenburg played Pintel, a member of Barbossa’s cursed pirate crew. The California native went on to have a recurring role as Grumpy the dwarf in the television series Once Upon a Time.

The UCLA alum has also made guest appearances on television shows including Grounded for Life, Seinfeld and Friends. He has been married to Katie Meehan since 2007. They share son Samuel.