Mackenzie Crook

Arenburg’s character, Pintel, was rarely seen without his partner in crime Ragetti, played by Crook.

In addition to his role in the Pirates films, Crook is known for playing Gareth on the British version of The Office and Orell in Game of Thrones. He also created and started in the BBC Four television series Detectorists.

The English actor married his wife, Lindsay, in 2001. They have two children together: Jude, born in 2003, and Scout, born in 2007 .