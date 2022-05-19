Orlando Bloom

When Curse of the Black Pearl premiered, Bloom was already a star from playing Legolas in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The actor went on to do films including Elizabethtown (2005) and The Three Musketeers (2011). In 2019, he starred in the Amazon prime original series Carnival Row.

Bloom was married to supermodel Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. They welcomed a son, Flynn, in 2011. The Needle in a Timestack actor has been engaged to Katy Perry since 2019. Their daughter, Daisy, was born in 2020.