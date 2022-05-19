Zoe Saldana

Before Avatar, Saldana had a small role in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. She played Anamaria, a pirate whose ship had been stolen by Jack Sparrow.

Since then, she’s joined the Marvel cinematic universe as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. She will reprise her role of Neytiri in the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Saldana has been married to Marco Perego-Saldana since 2013. They share three children together: twins Bowie and Cy, born in 2014 and Zen born in 2016.