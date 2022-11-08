How to Watch All of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movies in Order

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End’ (2007)

This 2007 film is the third entry in the Pirates film series. This film picks up from where things left off at the end of Dead Man’s Chest. Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, Tia, Barbossa and the crew of the Black Pearl rescue Jack.

And we learn more about the backstory of Davy Jones: He was once a heroic human. But he fell in love with the goddess Calypso. She charged him with ferrying souls who died at sea to the afterlife. And he would use the Flying Dutchman to do it.

In exchange for this service, he could come ashore one day every decade and spend it with Calypso. But she did not appear when the time came. Full of heartache and rage, he turned toward darkness and evil.

He even took out his own heart and locked it in the chest. He also showed the First Brethren Court how to bind Calypso into her human form forever.

But since he abandoned his promise to Calypso, he was transformed into a monster. Now, whoever stabs his disembodied heart will take over as captain of the Flying Dutchman.

We later learn Calypso is … Tia! Eventually, forces collide, and Jack and Davy engage in a ferocious duel over control of Davy’s heart. During the battle, the evil captain mortally wounds Will. Jack then helps Will stab the heart, and Davy dies.

Will, now immortal, must take Davy’s place as captain of the Flying Dutchman, bound to the duty of transporting souls.

Heartbroken, he says goodbye to his wife, Elizabeth (who is now pregnant with their child). And in a post-credits scene set a decade later, she and her son watch Will return to land…